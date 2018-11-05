The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care says a cease of admissions order is in place for Extendicare Maple View in Sault Ste. Marie.

According to the ministry, the order "ensures that licensee and staff in the home direct all resources to the current residents and focus all efforts on correcting issues of concern quickly."

The order was put in place on Oct. 30, 2018.

David Jensen, a ministry spokesperson says the decision to put the order in effect happened after an inspector visited the facility on Oct. 3.

At that time, Jensen says the inspector "identified multiple concerns to resident care." Details of those concerns have not been released.

Jensen says an order like this can "only be given when the director has cause to believe there is risk of harm to the health or well-being of residents."

He adds the order will be in place until "steps have been taken by the licensee to achieve compliance and address the issues."

'Working diligently'

In a statement to CBC Sudbury, Marva Griffiths, an administrator with Extendicare Maple View, said the company understands the concern the community must feel with this order in place.

"I can assure you that our team is working diligently to put in place all necessary measures so that we can open the home as soon as possible," she said.

"We also continue to proactively work with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, the North East LHIN and our residents and families to provide the highest quality of care, dignity and safety to our residents."

Griffiths says she will be holding meetings with "key stakeholders" in the next few days to gather feedback.