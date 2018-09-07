Sudbury Police investigate possible explosives in Donovan

Greater Sudbury Police have barricaded streets north of the downtown core as they investigate possible explosive devices on a Tedman Avenue property.

In a release Friday afternoon, police said they are currently going door-to-door in the neighbourhood, evacuating the building and nearby residences. The Explosve Disposal Unit is also on the scene.

Police said barricades will be set up on Dell Street at Tedman, Melvin Avenue at Edith Street and Melvin Avenue at Dell Street.

Police added that a 34-year old man was arrested Friday morning, but provided no other details as the reason for his arrest.

More information to follow.