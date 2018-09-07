Skip to Main Content
Sudbury Police investigate possible explosives in Donovan

Sudbury Police investigate possible explosives in Donovan

Greater Sudbury Police have barricaded streets north of the downtown core as they investigate possible explosive devices on a Tedman Avenue property.
CBC News ·
Greater Sudbury Police are on the scene of a property on Tedman Avenue. (Yvon Theriault/ Radio-Canada CBC)

Greater Sudbury Police have barricaded streets north of the downtown core as they investigate possible explosive devices on a Tedman Avenue property.  

In a release Friday afternoon, police said they are currently going door-to-door in the neighbourhood, evacuating the building and nearby residences. The Explosve Disposal Unit is also on the scene.

Police said barricades will be set up on Dell Street at Tedman, Melvin Avenue at Edith Street and Melvin Avenue at Dell Street.

Police added that a 34-year old man was arrested Friday morning, but provided no other details as the reason for his arrest. 

More information to follow.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us