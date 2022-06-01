Backpack program aims to inspire urban explorers to reconnect with nature

A new program is available to help people do a little exploring, and discover what's in the Nickel City.

The Junction Creek Stewardship Committee has teamed up with several community groups to make backpacks stacked with urban exploring gear available to the public.

Olivia Bennett, the environmental outreach and science communication intern with the committee, said the goal of these packs is to get people out and about, and help them explore to see things in their neighbourhood that may otherwise go unnoticed.

"Greater Sudbury, it's such an urban area," Bennett said. "We often forget that we have all this nature in our own backyard. And many don't realize that 60,000 Sudburians live within a 10-minute walking distance to the Junction Creek Waterway Park Trail."

The Ontario Trails website lists the Junction Creek as a 13-kilometre accessible park for walking and biking, that winds its way from Kelly Lake in the city's west end to New Sudbury in the northeast.

The backpacks, Bennett said, are free to borrow from three public library branches– Lively, Garson and Mackenzie Street– as well as from Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. More exploring means that people can form deeper connections with the nature around them.

"The more time that you spend outdoors observing and getting to know the animals and plants in your area, the greater your understanding and appreciation becomes in relation to your position and your role within our watershed, our ecosystems," said Bennett.

That includes the responsibility that we have as stewards to look over the land and water, Bennett said.

"This program, these backpacks, they really assist in forming that deeper connection, that meaningful connection with nature. And so we're really hoping that the community loves them just as much as we do."

The program was funded through TD Friends of the Environment Foundation, a national charity that funds environmental projects across Canada, along with Watersheds Canada, a non-profit that provides programs to shoreline owners to help them enhance and protect the health of lakes and rivers.

Monica Seidel, spokesperson for Watersheds Canada, said it is critical for people in urban environments to interact with their settings, despite having less biodiversity.

"Urban green spaces are where many people first, and most frequently, interact with nature so this is a great starting point to introduce people to native plant and animal species in their community," Seidel said.

Seidel added that Watersheds Canada was excited to bring the program to Sudbury, whether people are interacting with nature in the city, their backyard, or out at the camp.

"People may pass by species every day and not stop to think about their role in the ecosystem, why they are fascinating, and how people can help their populations thrive," she said. "The activities and field tools inside each backpack will help bridge that gap and give people the tools they need to safely explore nature and meet amazing local species along the way."