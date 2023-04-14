EV charging infrastructure program failed to prioritize underserved areas, says report

Natural Resources Canada's $680-million Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program has mostly benefited three provinces, and neglected more rural areas, according to a new audit .

As of July 2023 the program funded 33,887 electric vehicle charging ports, but 87 per cent of them were at charging stations in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, according to Canada's commissioner of the environment and sustainability Jerry DeMarco.

The program "did not prioritize underserved areas in determining where charging stations should be located," according to the report.

Two years ago Canada set a mandatory target for all new light-duty cars and passenger trucks sales to be zero-emission by 2035.

"There remains a large gap between the current number of charging stations and those needed by 2035," said Mr. DeMarco in a press release.

"Natural Resources Canada needs to work with other levels of government and the private sector to address gaps in charging infrastructure so Canadians feel confident making the switch to zero‑emission vehicles."

Devin Arthur is chapter president of the Electric Vehicle Society in Sudbury. (Erik White/CBC )

Gaps in northern Ontario

But even in Ontario, which has benefited from federally funded charging ports, there is a gap between rural and urban areas, said Devin Arthur, chapter president of the Electric Vehicle Society in Sudbury.

"There's no charging infrastructure between Sudbury and Timmins," Arthur said.

"In the summertime that's OK, but you know, we need something between Sudbury and Timmins to build that confidence and to provide people that ability to get to where they need to go."

In northeastern Ontario, Arthur said there is also a charging infrastructure gap on Manitoulin Island, where there are public fast charging stations. And he said Highway 17, between Sudbury and Ottawa, needs more fast chargers to serve drivers along that corridor.

While electric vehicle drivers have the ability to charge at home – if they have a charger installed – Arthur said the large distances in Canada's more northern areas make public chargers especially important for longer commutes.

"We need more [charging infrastructure] to build that consumer confidence," Arthur said.

"The uptick in EVs is, you know, steadily, exponentially increasing every quarter. But I don't think the charging infrastructure is really keeping up with that pace."

Funding for smaller communities

But he said he is hopeful future funding rounds from the federal government will take underserved areas into consideration.

Arthur said the province of Ontario's $91-million ChargeON program, to build more chargers, has taken smaller communities into account.

The program, announced in October, will provide funding to build charging stations in communities with less than 170,000 people.

"This program will deliver thousands of chargers across the province, which will be powered by our reliable, affordable and clean electricity grid, making EV travel for businesses and families easier than ever," Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith said in a statement.