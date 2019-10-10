How a Manitoulin woman survived a WW II prison camp by thinking of food and the island

Close to starving in a Japanese prisoner of war camp, Ethel Mulvany's thoughts turned to churning butter on Manitoulin Island.

She and the other women at Changi Prison in Singapore would hold "parties" where they sat at an imaginary table and ate imaginary food, talking in detail about their favourite recipes from back home.

"Believe it or believe it not, you had a meal. You always felt better. You lived in a different world. You lived in a party world," Mulvany said in a 1961 interview.

Documentary by the CBC's Erik White tells the story of Ethel Mulvany, a Manitoulin Island who spent three and a half years in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp. She survived and helped other women survive by gathering around pretend tables to eat invisible meals. 8:14

The Manitoulin Island woman collected the recipes into a cookbook that was published following the Second World War.

Ottawa historian Suzanne Evans is now writing a book about Mulvany, expected to come out in the Fall of 2020.

"They were not taking the hunger away from the women, they were taking the women far away from their hunger and sending them to their homes," says Evans.

CBC Radio's The Sunday Edition recently aired a documentary on Ethel Mulvany. Hear it here.