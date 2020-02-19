Wayne Duplessis says he considers himself a proud Canadian, but after seeing the Canadian government's involvement in getting him and his family airlifted from Wuhan, China, his impressions have changed.

"I've always been proud to be a Canadian, but it's a vague kind of concept," Duplessis said. "But when your country comes through for you and your family, man, that's everything."

Duplessis had originally planned to weather out the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. His wife and eldest son do not have Canadian passports, so he wasn't intending to leave them in the Chinese city.

But eventually the Canadian government said they'd allow them all aboard an evacuation flight.

The journey back to Canada did not come without its trials.

"Once we got to the airport and went through a couple of more checkpoints my son disappeared," Duplessis said. "He had been flagged by the automatic sensors in the gates for having a high temperature and for possibly half an hour we didn't know where he was."

"It ultimately came down to he was wearing a heavy winter jacket, he was carrying a bag and once he was able to calm down and once they were able to give him a chance to catch his breath...there were other things that were raising [his] temperature."

He said they talked about what they would do as a family if one of them got flagged by sensors.

"We can't just hop on the plane, we have to be there....so you know I was quite willing to just go back with my son and let Wyatt and Emily get on the plane but thankfully it turned out all for the best."

But once they disembarked in Canada, their scares weren't over. Adrian Duplessis collapsed approximately 15 minutes after landing.

"The medical crew got there in 90 seconds," Duplessis said. "They put him on a gurney put all the the leads on him and had a quick diagnostic diagnosis and their conclusion at that point was that it was because he was trapped for two weeks on the other side [of Wuhan] he was eating whatever he could."

"It was a combination of malnutrition and dehydration," Duplessis said. "They got him to the clinic. They rehydrated him with an I.V. Within three hours he was back at the hotel room."

They plan to remain in Canada in full quarantine until Feb 25, Duplessis said. He hasn't been in Canada since 2005, so may take time to visit friends in Toronto while he continues to teach his students online.

The threat of coronavirus is still at the back of his mind, but not an "overriding concern."

"We're following the precautions, we're not getting careless," Duplessis said. "We're in the homestretch, so now is not the time to get careless."