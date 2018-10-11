OPP taking over from local police force in Espanola
Transition effective as of 6 p.m. Thursday evening
The local police force in another small northern Ontario town is about to fade into history.
The Ontario Provincial Police is taking over in Espanola as of 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
The current Espanola Police Service facility is set to undergo renovations over the next month as part of the transition, according to OPP.
The facility at 76 Centre St. will be closed during that time. Citizens are directed to go to the Espanola OPP Detachment at on Highway 17 in McKerrow for police related matters.
'Done deal'
Town council made the decision to close down the local police service earlier this year, but it is still a hot topic during this municipal election campaign.
Mayor Ron Piche promised to hold a referendum on the question, but that never happened.
CBC News could not reach Piche for comment.
Former Espanola councillor Jill Beer, who is challenging him for the mayor's seat, said the move was a done deal.
"But I don't think there was a lot of thought put into what the difference is being the OPP policing model is. That they went just to a cost based idea," she told CBC News.
Beer said she doubts the predictions that the OPP will eventually save Espanola taxpayers a million dollars a year.
West Nipissing council also voted recently to switch from local police to the OPP, but the town's police board has taken the municipality to court over the decision.
With files from Erik White.
