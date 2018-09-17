Espanola police say threats circulating on social media site Facebook have forced a "hold and secure" situation at local high schools.

In a news release Monday morning, police said they are currently investigating the threats, although they did not specify the content of the posts, or which high school was threatened.

"The Espanola Police, and our local School Boards take the safety and security of our students very seriously," police said in the release. "Any threat received that jeopardizes this will be investigated fully, and all necessary precautions taken."

A "hold and secure" situation means there's a threat in the general vicinity of a school, but not necessarily on school property.

Espanola is home to two high schools, Espanola High School and Ecole Secondaire Catholique Franco-Ouest.

Police are also asking the public to call them with any information about the threats.