Police in Espanola are warning the public to be aware of a door-to-door scam.

Espanola Police Services said in a release Monday morning that they have received reports that a group claiming to be a company called Mohan Home Services has been involved with the scam, convincing people to install heating and cooling services in their homes.

The scammers say the installation will improve the efficiency of furnaces, air conditioners, air filtration or electricity usage monitors.

Police said Mohan Home Services obtains banking information from the victims for a payment plan, which is then used to withdraw significant amounts of money from the victims' account.

There is a company called Mohan Home Standards, based in the Toronto area.

Mohanjeet Gurm, who speaks for the firm, told CBC News his company does not employ anyone in the Espanola area, and does not engage in door-to-door sales tactics.

Police are warning people not to let this company into their homes. Anybody who is approached should contact Espanola Police Services immediately.