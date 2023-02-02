Public Health Sudbury and Districts is advising residents in Espanola who get their water from the municipal system to monitor for signs of gastrointestinal symptoms, after a mechanical issue at the water treatment plant.

The advisory is for people who consumed the water between 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 31, and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

The health unit said there is potential exposure to Cryptosporidiosis. The health unit said it's an infection of the intestines caused by a small parasite called cryptosporidium.

It added symptoms usually start two to 10 days after the exposure to the parasite.

"Public Health Sudbury and Districts was advised of a mechanical issue at the plant which may have affected the safety of the water. The issue has since been fixed and the water being distributed is safe," Burgess Hawkins, a manager with the health unit said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking residents to monitor for symptoms of Cryptosporidiosis for the next 12 days."

Hawkins added that "as an added precaution, residents should flush their water lines if they have not been used. If residents had boiled their water at a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to consumption, they would not be at risk."

The health unit said symptoms of Cryptosporidiosis include:

Diarrhea (often profuse and watery)

Abdominal cramps

Fever

Nausea

General malaise

Vomiting

The health unit said anyone who drank the water and experiences any of those symptoms in the next 12 days should consult with a health care provider and let them know of their potential exposure.

According to Health Canada, most people do recover from Cryptosporidiosis without treatment. However, it's recommend that people with symptoms drink plenty of water. Anti diarrhea drugs and rehydration therapy may be used if diarrhea becomes severe.