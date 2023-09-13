'We're all very worried right now': Espanola council 'reassures' town facing paper mill shutdown

Meeting for the first time since learning the northern Ontario town's main employer is about to shutdown, Espanola council promised Tuesday night to work toward a "strong future" that could still include a pulp and paper mill.

Domtar announced last week that starting next month, it is indefinitely idling its decades-old plant on the Spanish River, putting 450 jobs in jeopardy.

"We're all very worried right now. We're all scared. There's a lot of uncertainty," said Coun. Aidan Kallioinen.

"I like that as council we're able to provide some degree of reassurance that through what we can do, we'll be with folks every step through this process and we'll be able to help the workers and their families."

Mayor Doug Gervais told council that in the few days since the announcement, it has been contacted by "many employers" and plans are underway to hold a job fair in Espanola. He said Domtar is also making "similar efforts"

"This news is fresh for many of us, and there is limited information. As we all learn more, the town will be implementing a strategy with all organizations and levels of government," he told council.

"Our primary goals are to ensure that supports are there for the workers and to ensure a strong future for Espanola."

Gervais was clear that future could still include a pulp and paper mill, noting that the plant, which has been for sale for about a year now, is "very well situated" with a hydro dam and railroad access and has "proven to be a viable operation in the past."