For North Bay's Esther Pennell, playing music came as the result of grief.

After several deaths in a short period – her adopted mother, a good friend and her pet dog – Pennell picked up the banjo to help deal with the emotions of deep loss.

"For me, grief and music kind of go hand in hand," Pennell said. "Being able to put into words and music how it feels to recover."

"One of the songs on my very first album is Since You've Been Gone, and I wrote that song for my son."

Her son, Teddy, died of an overdose in 2015.

"He had been clean and healthy for about six months and just had a momentary relapse," she said. "Unfortunately, he lost his life and we lost a really important human being in our world."

He was a bright and shining star. That boy, he lived life at a million miles an hour from the moment he was born."

Her music, especially Since You've Been Gone, is her chance to honour him, Pennell said.

"It tells the story of all the tears that I've cried and how he was my sunshine, and I miss him," she said. "On the flip side as well, I've learned how to stand up tall and find my voice."

Pennell's music has also caught the attention of her peers.

Her new album, Big Dream, earned a nomination for Country Album of the Year at the Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards.

"It's pretty surreal, actually. I don't know that it's actually really sunk in yet, that I'm nominated for any kind of music award."

"I count myself blessed to be among all these amazing singers and songwriters and musicians that are also nominated across Canada," she said.

"It's a little bit insane, when I think about it. So I just have been trying not to think about it too much, and just say, 'wow,' because I really never envisioned this when I started making Big Dream."

You can watch the Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards Saturday