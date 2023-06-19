Escaped prisoner from Sudbury Jail remains at large, say police

A man who escaped from the Sudbury Jail on June 17 remains at large, police have said.

Greater Sudbury Police reported on social media on Saturday that Joel Roy, 33, had escaped from the jail.

Roy was in custody at the jail in connection with three homicides. He has not yet been convicted.

Police described him as five feet six inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He has light brown, shoulder length hair that might be pulled back into a ponytail, with green eyes and a scar on his right cheek.

Police have asked the public not to approach him and to contact them immediately if he is spotted.

In an email to CBC News, Ministry of the Solicitor General spokesperson Andrew Morrison said the ministry is working closely with police to recapture Roy.

"The ministry has launched an internal investigation into this matter and is not able to comment while the investigation is underway," the email said.