Sudbury police arrest 24-year-old man involved in 2 collisions Tuesday

Sudbury police arrested and charged a 24-year-old man who was involved in two collisions Tuesday and a car theft.

Police arrested the suspect at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, and charged him with the following offences:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order x2

Failure to Stop After an Accident x2

Theft of Motor Vehicle

He was held in police custody and will attend bail court Wednesday to answer to the charges.

Police said members of the K9 unit assisted patrol officers to search the area of the Falconbridge Highway and Longyear Drive. When they were checking vehicles in the area, one driver hesitated to approach them and then fled on foot.

The driver was involved in two collisions that morning, and had stolen a vehicle. The other drivers were not injured in those collisions.