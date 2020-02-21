Health Sciences North is asking people seeking non-urgent care to consider alternative forms of medical attention after a "significant surge" of visits has put pressure on the capacity of the emergency room.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the hospital says that patients visiting the ER can expect longer than usual wait times for an inpatient bed.

All emergency issues should still be referred to the ER, the hospital says.

They are also advising people not to visit the hospital if they have any of the following symtoms.

cough,

sore throat,

fever,

runny nose,

vomiting and/or diarrhea

The hospital says people should instead consider:

walk-in clinics

local pharmacies

Telehealth Ontario - accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-866-797-0000.

To see a list of available local walk-in clinics in Sudbury, please visit:

https://medimap.ca/Location/Sudbury or https://www.northeasthealthline.ca/ for all available health services.