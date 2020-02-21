Health Sciences North asking people to avoid ER after 'significant surge' of patients
HSN also asking for 'patience' as numbers push ER to capacity
Health Sciences North is asking people seeking non-urgent care to consider alternative forms of medical attention after a "significant surge" of visits has put pressure on the capacity of the emergency room.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, the hospital says that patients visiting the ER can expect longer than usual wait times for an inpatient bed.
All emergency issues should still be referred to the ER, the hospital says.
They are also advising people not to visit the hospital if they have any of the following symtoms.
- cough,
- sore throat,
- fever,
- runny nose,
- vomiting and/or diarrhea
The hospital says people should instead consider:
- walk-in clinics
- local pharmacies
- Telehealth Ontario - accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-866-797-0000.
To see a list of available local walk-in clinics in Sudbury, please visit:
https://medimap.ca/Location/Sudbury or https://www.northeasthealthline.ca/ for all available health services.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.