A health centre in Sudbury, which focuses on the urban Indigenous population, is trying a new way to help women who have been impacted by violence.

It's a healing program with the help of horses.

The Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre held two sessions of its Bezhgoogzhii Equine therapy programs this month at Ross Ranch in Hanmer. About a dozen women participated.

For the past few years, social worker Marcia Manitowabi has been running the equine therapy program for youth, to help build confidence and leadership skills. It also helps them work through mental health challenges like post traumatic stress disorder.

Marcia Manitowabi is a social worker at Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre in Sudbury. For the past few years she's helped run the Bezhgoogzhii Equine Program, which was originally for youth but has since expanded to include women who have been impacted by violence. (Submitted by Marcia Manitowabi)

This month the centre offered the equine therapy program for women who have experienced violence.

"Really being able to give them a chance to use their voice and to be part of this, because I know how much these horses help people," Manitowabi says.

She also wants to create a special program and a safe space for the women "to share their experience, but also share with one another."

Each woman is matched with one horse with which to work and build skills throughout the session.

They did this by guiding the horse through obstacles.

"Starting the journey: would be the first session, so it's getting to know the horse, learning about safety, building a relationship, learning how to groom, negotiating and problem solving, working as a team, so each session is set up specifically to work on all of these things," Manitowabi says.

Noni Eva Perritt participated in one of the equine therapy session this week at a farm in Hanmer. She says she was surprised by how connected she felt with the horse. (Submitted by Noni Eva Perritt)

Noni Eva Perritt attended a session this week, and says she was surprised by how connected she felt with her horse.

"It was empowering for me because I was never one to take the lead and to initiate contact. But I immediately wanted to pet them, I wanted to lead them, I wanted to be involved, because they seem so spiritual," she says.

Initially Perritt was concerned because she is on the lower end of the autism spectrum, has a number of mental health issues and had never been around large animals before. But she feels the experience changed her.

"I was smiling non stop after the session for a couple of hours because it was such a positive experience," she said.

Now Perritt plans to apply the lessons learned in the session to her daily life, and hopes she can attend more equine therapy sessions.

"I think trust is a really really big one; trusting myself and trusting that the horse was going to be calm and let me lead them," she says.

She feels that the opportunity to be a part of the equine program came into her life at the right time.

"To reiterate to my inner self that, hey, this is your life and you get to take charge, and all your choices are based on your decisions," Perritt said.

"And so really choosing to be positive, really choosing to change the narrative for yourself and for your future."

Marcia Manitowabi, social worker with the Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre is seen with Cash, a horse gifted to the Equine program to help with healing work. (Submitted by Marcia Manitowabi)

Manitowabi says she saw noticeable changes in many of the women after just one one session.

"I think it was so successful. I felt so relieved and happy [afterwards]."

"Just to see so many of these women really connecting with the horses, smiling, talking, and I felt we had such a good connection," she said.

Manitowabi is glad the Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre makes an effort to think outside of the box when it comes to mental health treatment, with a focus on offering programs on the land.

"When we look at evidence-based learning and teaching and working with our people, sometimes it doesn't work," Manitowabi said.

"And for us, it's important that we have our culture and identity, because that's what works for us, that's what we need as part of our healing."