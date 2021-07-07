How does a road trip sound?

How about a 3,074 kilometre road trip across northern Ontario, to the most northern point reachable by vehicle?

It's no surprise that Backroads Bill Steer has done it. He called it 'a marathon dash'.

On June 27, Steer met his friend Brian Emblin in Timmins, where they began the journey. The duo then spent 57-hours and 38 minutes in the vehicle. Steer says the driving time was about 46 hours and 14 minutes.

"The quest was to get to the most northern part that you can drive, or northern point I should say, that you can drive in northwestern Ontario," he said.

Steer admits he had never done this trip before, although he has been to northwestern Ontario many times before.

"I read a post about a person on a motorcycle and I thought this was rather intriguing," he says of getting the idea to do the trek.

Steer and his friend drove along Highway 11 through Moonbeam, Kapuskasing, Opasatika, and Hearst. They took a nap in Longlac before traveling on to Beardmore. Further travels took them along Highway 17 through Thunder Bay and on to Ignace.

"It's a vast and magnificent land we live in,"he said.

"There's so much to see on the way."

Steer and his friend mapped out their epic road trip across northern Ontario, which took them as far north to Windigo Lake. (Supplied by Bill Steer)

Steer says the quest really started in Ignace because they traveled 150 km northeast to Savant Lake, then further north to Pickle Lake.

"It's 217 kilometres from Pickle Lake to get to the most northern point where the road really, really does end, because that's where the winter road starts."

The final point Steer and his friend arrived at was at Windigo Lake. The GPS coordinates, which he recorded, were 52 degrees north latitude.

"Having accomplished that, and then thinking now I've got to turn around and drive back, because I do have to get back to work," Steer said.

Steer says he enjoyed seeing the changing boreal forest and changing geography along the way. They also saw the new power line towers being erected to connect remote First Nation communities, as well as mines and mills on the far north journey.

"We really don't know our province," Steer said.

"I would recommend always exploring the backroads and the backwaters of northern Ontario, not certainly like how we did it because it was a dash."