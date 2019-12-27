A special weather statement from Environment Canada is in effect for much of northeastern Ontario.

A major winter storm is expected Sunday into Monday.

An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a significant mix of wintry precipitation to much of northern Ontario Sunday into Monday, including snow, ice pellets and freezing rain.

Some areas may see rain as well.

Significant ice accumulation may be possible and widespread power outages are expected where freezing rain is the primary type of precipitation.

Strong easterly winds may accompany the precipitation, particularly on Monday.

Travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

For more information, follow https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?"prov=non

For road conditions, go to https://511on.ca



