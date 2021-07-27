Special air quality statements continue to be in place for several areas in northeastern Ontario.

Environment Canada put the alerts in place due to smoke drifting in from forest fires in the northwest.

It says wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mix of particles and gases, which includes chemicals that can be harmful to your health.

The alert says the smoke from those fires will result in poor air quality, and people should consider taking extra precautions to reduce exposure.

Peter Kimbell, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the smoky, hazy weather is expected to continue throughout the week.

"The winds are going to be persistently from the northwest, coming our direction now," Kimbell said. "There will be waves. The air quality will get better and then it will get worse, depending on the wind direction."

The smoke won't affect most people, KImbell said, but young children or those with asthma should take precautions and remain indoors when the air quality is poor.

"Probably people who have very young children, babies, the elderly and people especially with cardiovascular or lung disease," Kimbell said. "They are the folks who are most at risk and probably should remain indoors when the air quality is poorer."