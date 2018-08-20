Parallel universes are colliding in Sudbury, Ont., as filming is underway on a sci-fi thriller starring Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin.

Entangled follows four university students whose experiments with quantum physics cause them to come face-to-face with their doppelgangers from a parallel universe.

Matlin plays Deirdre, the mother of student Amy, who is learning to let her daughter grow up.

"You'll be able to see how it's time for mom to let go of her daughter and let her be, and let her go away from home and just to be as her own person," Matlin told CBC News.

Entangled stars (left to right) Robert Naylor as Danny, Munro Chambers as Gerry, Sandra Mae Frank as Amy and Paloma Kwiatkowski as Loretta. (Gerry Kingsley/Supplied)

Accessibility and representation

The movie stars two deaf actors - Matlin and Sandra Mae Frank, who plays Amy. Matlin said it's unusual to see more than one actor who is deaf in a cast.

"I'm thrilled about that and I hope this is going to be more the norm. People are going to create roles for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, rather than just have one in a film or if we're talking about a television program."

In addition to the representation on screen, Entangled will be presented with closed captioning and will be accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Although Matlin has campaigned for the Americans with Disabilities Act to require closed captioning for television by law, she said the movie industry still has a long way to go.

Marlee Matlin with her long-time interpreter Jack Jason in her trailer on location in Sudbury. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

"There should be no reason why these days, that people who are deaf and hard of hearing shouldn't be able to go to … movies," Matlin said.

"We need to have 100 per cent access and we need to make noise about that. We need to talk about accessibility and with people like these filmmakers, we can provide that access."

Entangled also stars Paloma Kwiatkowski as Loretta, Munro Chambers as Gerry and Robert Naylor as Danny.

The film, which is directed by Gaurav Seth and written by Doug Taylor and Michael McKenzie, is being entirely filmed and produced in Sudbury.