The labour unrest in Ontario schools that dominated headlines before the pandemic is not over for some teachers in the northeast. English Catholic Elementary teachers in Nipissing-Parry Sound started job action this week, refusing to do certain administrative tasks.

On the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association's website, it states it is "Pink Listing" the board due to an "impasse with local bargaining."

The notice said as of Monday, it is advising all teachers "not to apply for or accept any permanent elementary teaching position or elementary position of added responsibility in the regular day school programs" with the board.

Union president Tammy Chasse said contract talks with the school board stalled over hiring policies.

"They want to do what's best for kids, but on the flipside of it they want some autonomy of their careers," she said.

"They want to be happy. They want some choice in what they're doing."

Chasse said the issue is important.

"It seems like small issues, but it's important enough to the teachers," she said.

"They haven't received their increases that were negotiated provincially yet. That doesn't happen until this gets negotiated."

The Ontario government inked deals with all its striking teacher unions just as COVID-19 hit and since then, most school boards have reached local agreements with their teachers.

Chasse said the job action in Nipissing-Parry Sound will not impact English Catholic elementary students, who are all learning remotely like the rest of the province.

'Highly committed' to a settlement

On its website, the Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board said it respects the collective bargaining process and corresponding labour laws. It added it is also "committed to the success of the local bargaining process."

"We will continue to negotiate with the Nipissing Elementary Unit in good faith and remain highly committed to achieving a settlement," the board stated.

The board said the union has outlined the "partial withdrawal of services" including not attending staff meetings, not taking part in EQAO activities and limiting report cards to marks and learning skills only.

It added the "daily learning activities of students will not be affected."