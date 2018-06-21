Empowering Youth for Junction Creek seeks input for second year

Sudbury's Junction Creek Stewardship Committee is gathering community feedback as it prepares for the second year of its Empowering Youth for Junction Creek initiative.

The summer programming will be expanding as it leaves the pilot project phase behind. An organizer said the new additions planned for 2022 should create a more immersive experience for the teens taking part.

Olivia Bennett is the committee's environmental outreach and science communication intern. She has been helping to plan this summer's Empowering Youth offering and will use feedback from youth and families to create more resonant programming.

"I personally find when youth are interested in something, or you yourself are, then it makes it a little bit easier to get involved and engaged and you want to learn about it a little bit more," she said.

Empowering Youth for Junction Creek began in the summer of 2021 as a four-week workshop series for teens aged 13 to 18. Its aim was to better connect youth with their community, science and conservation through learning about the ecosystems of Junction Creek.

Some initiatives last year included creek clean-ups, education about the plants and animal life that call Junction Creek home, art workshops, scientific study and Indigenous teachings. Teens earned volunteer hours while taking part.

Growing beyond a pilot project

New for 2022, the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee has partnered with TD Friends of the Environment through Watersheds Canada to lend out 30 "nature discovery backpacks." Youth will be able to borrow these backpacks that contain items including water testing kits, binoculars and waterproof notebooks to record observations and identification guides that feature the flora and fauna of Junction Creek.

Last year's programming invited kids across Sudbury to take part. The 2022 edition will be more targeted toward specific neighbourhoods along the creek—Garson, Flour Mill, Downtown and Lively—but teens in other communities are still welcome.

"We're trying to really focus on groups that are in those communities," Bennett said. "We can tailor, you know, our speakers and our programs to to those interests of that community. So it might not be the exact same session in each community."

Bennett said the committee is continuing to add and finalize more community partnerships.

Feedback will help reduce barriers

Bennett said a main goal with the current information and feedback sessions is to identify potential barriers to youth taking part in the programming. One issue that has already come up is transportation to sessions, something that the group hopes to mitigate through its more localized focus.

"We want you there and we want you to be able to get this experience and support you in that," Bennett said of the group's accessibility-focused approach.

The committee will host its first virtual meeting to hear from community members on Feb. 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Information about joining the meeting or filling out a survey at other times is posted on the Junction Creek website.

A 'life-changing' impact

Feedback from the first year of the Youth Empowerment program, which drew 25 participants, has been positive, said Bennett.

"I really hope it will have that lasting impression, and hopefully by reaching out and getting that input and knowing that you were able to help shape these programs, that ... it'll stick with you a little bit more," Bennett said.

She said some youth may only sign up for the sake of the volunteer hours, but she expected that the majority of participants would be passionate about conservation and learning about their world.

Bennett said there will be more virtual meetings in the coming months in case families cannot attend the first session.