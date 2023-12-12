New program helps job seekers in Sudbury, Ont. find work on a full stomach

Chantal Makela, the CEO of Spark Employment, says the Feed Your Hunger for Work program helps clients who were looking for work on an empty stomach.

When clients came in looking for help finding work, staff at Spark Employment Services in Sudbury, Ont., noticed many of them arrived hungry.

"What we have seen over the last few years is that people are coming in with greater barriers, greater challenges and hunger was identified as a challenge that individuals were experiencing," said Chantal Makela, the CEO of Spark Employment Services, which helps job seekers find work.

Because people arrived at their appointments with empty stomachs, staff took it upon themselves to prepare healthy snacks for them.

Any Spark Employment Services client looking for help finding work can help themselves to a variety of healthy snacks. (Erika Chorostil/CBC)

Last month, Makela said they made the Feed Your Hunger for Work program official, and do fundraising to keep a cart stocked with healthy snacks like fruit and protein bars.

"If an individual is registered with us, their employment specialist who meets with them will bring them over and ask them if they want something to eat," Makela said.

She said when clients are hungry it makes it difficult for them to focus on other tasks like writing a resume or filling out online job applications.

Dhwani Bhatia, Spark Employment's organizational change manager, said they've heard great comments from clients about the snack program.

"We have seen a tremendous impact on our clients here," she said.

"From them getting a little bit more freed and opened up in discussing the issues because that creates a little bond and trust from the get go."

Bhatia said if they are able to collect more funds they would like to expand the program to provide work lunches as well.