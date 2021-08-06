Sudbury employment group to offer Friday luncheons to help job seekers
Spark Employment Services will be holding outdoor lunches each Friday in August
An employment support group in Sudbury wants to help those who haven't been working during the pandemic find a job.
Spark Employment Services will host work luncheons outside its office each Friday– a chance for job seekers to mingle with the group– starting August 6 and continuing through the month.
Chantal Makela, Spark's CEO, said with the economy starting to re-open, many people are looking for work.
"Things are lifting and people are now out and about...we thought this might be a great opportunity for us to invite the community and say, 'come see us.'" Makela said.
"You may have not been working, you may have been restricted due to COVID," Makela said.
"We thought, this may be a great opportunity for you to have a conversation with us and enjoy a meal together as we are trying to re-engage and reconnect with our community."
Makela says many businesses are posting job ads as they start to reopen.
She adds her group can not only help people find jobs, but prepare for interviews in advance.
"We have great opportunities here at Spark," Makela said. "Our engagement specialists and our job developers are meeting with employers consistently and they are discussing opportunities."
You can learn more about Spark and their Friday luncheons by visiting their web site.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?