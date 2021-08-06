An employment support group in Sudbury wants to help those who haven't been working during the pandemic find a job.

Spark Employment Services will host work luncheons outside its office each Friday– a chance for job seekers to mingle with the group– starting August 6 and continuing through the month.

Chantal Makela, Spark's CEO, said with the economy starting to re-open, many people are looking for work.

"Things are lifting and people are now out and about...we thought this might be a great opportunity for us to invite the community and say, 'come see us.'" Makela said.

"You may have not been working, you may have been restricted due to COVID," Makela said.

"We thought, this may be a great opportunity for you to have a conversation with us and enjoy a meal together as we are trying to re-engage and reconnect with our community."

Makela says many businesses are posting job ads as they start to reopen.

She adds her group can not only help people find jobs, but prepare for interviews in advance.

"We have great opportunities here at Spark," Makela said. "Our engagement specialists and our job developers are meeting with employers consistently and they are discussing opportunities."

You can learn more about Spark and their Friday luncheons by visiting their web site.