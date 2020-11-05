The pandemic has already forced many businesses to the brink, and some have shut down. But a 13-year-old in Elliot Lake is just getting her business off the ground — with success.

Grade 8 student Emlyn Goulding's business is called BookBuds. It's a one-on-one guided reading service. She says the idea is to provide quality tutoring for kids in Grades 1 to 6, through video-call software. The virtual sessions are designed to replicate the 'Book Buddy' program many schools have to help kids' reading skills.

Goulding's venture recently won the Millworks Bridges to Better Business pitch competition — earning her $17,000 worth of services and cash prizes.

She told CBC Morning North host Markus Schwabe that she is going to put that money back into her business.

"I'm focusing on trying to find ways to enhance the sessions, make them better," Goulding said.

"For example, I'd like to get a Teleprompter, which helps me look straight into the camera, which actually increases engagement if I'm looking at them instead of at the book. And I'd also like to get a new computer or a new laptop."

Goulding launched the business after the pandemic hit, because she didn't feel comfortable babysitting anymore.

"A family friend suggested doing guided reading lessons," she said.

"I loved the idea because I'm an avid reader and thought I would be good at sharing my passion."