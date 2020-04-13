The need for emergency shelter is growing in North Bay.

Starting Thursday, the 24-hour COVID-19 Responsive Emergency Homelessness Shelter will move to a larger facility.

The shelter has been at the YMCA on Chippewa Street since April 1.

But in a news release issued Monday, the District of the Nipissing Social Services Administration Board says the shelter has outgrown that space.

The new location will be at the Pete Palangio Arena on Wallace Road.

"We're grateful to the YMCA and the neighbouring community for their immediate support of this vital shelter," chair Mark King said.

"As the situation evolves, more space is needed and the new site will better accommodate the potential and evolving need."

The double rink at the arena will allow for a larger isolation area for any user exhibiting symptoms.

There will be enough space on the arena side for 50 cots for the emergency shelter, while a further 10 cots will be set up in the isolation area.

Users will also have access to bathrooms and showers.

"We are working hard to keep staff, clients and our community safe through this pandemic," says Mary Davis, executive director of the Nipissing Mental Health Housing and Support Services.

"Social distancing can be challenging for everyone, but it is even more difficult for those who experience homelessness, addiction or mental health challenges."