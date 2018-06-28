Emergency crews in Sudbury are asking the city to buy a new rescue boat to tackle some of the area's rougher lakes and rivers.

This comes after a 2017 incident on Lake Wahnapitae, where choppy waves prevented small rescue vessels from reaching two fishermen stranded on an island.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Brian Morrison says he wants the city to invest in a rigid hull inflatable boat, or RHIB — an emergency craft designed to tackle large bodies of water, like Wahnapitae.

RHIBs are currently in use by the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Australian Navy, and if the city follows Morrison's recommendation, it will supplement the current fleet of Zodiac rescue boats, the newest of which was bought over a decade ago.

"We have to sit back and look and say, 'All right. That boat was bought in 2005. It met the intent at the time'," Morrison said. "Does it meet the needs for the city of Greater Sudbury today? And if not, what is the vessel that we need?"

Joseph Nicholls, the city's interim general manager of community safety, estimates a new RHIB would cost in the neighbourhood of $250,000.

The city's emergency services currently rely on these lightweight Zodiac rescue boats. They're nimble, but have difficulty against high waves and long distances. (City of Greater Sudbury)

'A small boat is better than no boat at all'

Coun. Michael Vagnini said he'd rather concentrate on bringing emergency crews closer to some of the more populated lakes than wait for an RHIB to be approved by council, then manufactured, a process that would spill over into next year.

"When we look at a lake like Panache, we have more cottages, a lot more lives on that particular lake," Vagnini said. "It's still a 45-minute ride out to Panache from Station 1 [fire hall]."

"I know we're talking about fixing the problem with this $250,000 unit, but a small boat is better than no boat at all."

"Is there something we can do to protect the west end?"

Morrison said the next step is to make a formal pitch to council, once they have more information on a potential purchase. That's expected to happen in the near future.

