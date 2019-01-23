OPP say a Manitoulin Island man is out more than $20,000 after falling victim to a scam.

Last Saturday, police got a call from a concerned resident who was reporting a fraud.

Police determined the man had received a phone call from another man who was crying hysterically, pretending to be the victim's grandson.

The caller told the man he had been in a car crash and needed money to pay for the damages and avoid criminal charges.

Police say the man who received the call was extremely upset and believed the caller was his grandson. The caller then told the man not to tell anyone about the situation or it would get worse. The man received subsequent phone calls and ended up sending more than $20,000 to a Quebec address.

Police say if you get a call like this, to contact your immediate family member and ask if they need help. People are advised not to forward any money without speaking with family first.