It's something you hope you never have to deal with but the City of Greater Sudbury is encouraging you to be prepared for an emergency.

It is Emergency Preparedness Week, an annual event that takes place across Canada during the first full week of May.

The city's executive deputy chief of community safety development, Michael MacIsaac says the City of Greater Sudbury has a list of potential emergencies and how to prepare for them.

"So not only should the public know their own risks, we as a city need to understand what it is we could be up against in an emergency," he said.

He says major risks in Sudbury includes incidents involving hazardous materials.

"We have a big mining industry [and] we have the TransCanada highway through our city and there's lots and lots of rain around Sudbury," he said.

"[Also], as everybody can understand, weather patterns and climate change are increasing in risk."

MacIsaac says that could include strong winds that knock out power and damage properties.

As for getting your own household prepared, MacIsaac says the first step is knowing the potential risks nearby.

"Look around your home, look around where you live and see what you have," he said.

"If you've got a rail system [nearby] and you can hear that train somewhere you've got to be mindful of that."

From there, a plan should be developed of what to do in case something happens.

Michael MacIsaac executive deputy chief of community safety department at the City of Greater Sudbury. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

"Once you know the risks … think about how you're going to get out of your home if something were to happen," he said. "Having a plan ahead of time is of great importance in trying to come out safely."

Those details should be shared with everyone in your home, including where your family will meet if an emergency happens when you're not together.

MacIsaac says all households should have an emergency preparedness kit. He says you should have everything you need in it to survive for 72 hours.

"First responders are always overwhelmed," he said. "What [they] have to focus on are the most vulnerable citizens, the ones that cannot help themselves, the ones that are in the worst shape. That means the able-bodied people out there [wait]."

That kit should contain a number of items for you, your family and pets, including:

Water — at least four litres per person per day for drinking, cooking and cleaning.

Non-perishable food.

Manual can opener.

Sleeping bag/blanket.

Change of clothing (seasonally appropriate).

Garbage bags.

Toilet paper.

Safety gloves.

Basic tools (hammer, pliers, wrench and screwdriver).

Dust mask.

Activities for children (books, cards, toys).

Crank flashlight and radio.

Batteries.

First Aid Kit.

Copies of personal documents (birth certificate, health card, insurance policies).

Special needs items (prescription medication, spare eyeglasses, hearing aids, infant formula, mobility equipment.)

Personal care supplies (toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant).

Cash.

According to the city, emergency kits should be checked twice a year and batteries, food and water should be replaced to make sure they are fresh and ready to use.

If an emergency does happen, he says you need to stay informed, including signing up for the city's emergency alert system to receive updates.

"Pay attention to your regular streams of media and your social media as well," he said.

"You'll find helpful information on what you should do and what's occurring."