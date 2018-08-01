A ruling in a Sudbury, Ont., divorce case is being called a precedent-setting decision in the growing field of fertility law.

In 2009, two childhood friends in Sudbury decided to get married to have and raise children together.

The man didn't want his sperm used and the woman's eggs turned out to not be suitable.

In 2012, they purchased eggs and sperm from a business in the United States for $11,500 and created two good embryos.

In December of that year, the woman gave birth to a son. Eight days later the marriage dissolved and both sides claimed ownership of the second embryo in the divorce.

That dispute was finally settled by a Sudbury court last week, with the woman getting the embryo.

The judge's decision hinged on a consent form from a fertility clinic in southern Ontario, where the couple had indicated that the "patient's wishes" would be honoured in case of divorce. The form describes the woman receiving the embryo as "the patient."

"The justice said you're not allowed to change your mind," says the woman's lawyer Dale Brawn.

"To paraphrase the judge's words, no buyer's remorse. When you sign a contract saying how an embryo will be used then that contract is enforceable."

Sudbury lawyer Dale Brawn. (Erik White/CBC)

The man's lawyers had argued that the consent form from the egg bank in the United States trumped the one filled out at the Canadian fertility clinic.

They also argued that the man paid for the embryo so it was his property and that the woman "refuses to be gainfully employed" so doesn't have the finances to support a larger family.

This despite the fact that the man isn't responsible for child support payments since he has no genetic connection to the boy or the embryo.

Brawn says his 48-year-old client now plans to carry the second embryo and have a second child.

"What really strikes me is what a blunt instrument the law is for dealing with complex issues such as this," says University of Toronto bioethicist Kerry Bowman.

He doesn't necessarily disagree with the ruling, but does wonder if consent forms are the best way to make decisions in these complex, emotional cases.

"True consent from an ethical point of view would be a deep, deep reflection on some of these questions," says Bowman.

Bioethicist Kerry Bowman teaches at the University of Toronto. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

Toronto fertility lawyer Sara Cohen says this Sudbury decision is a precedent setting case, especially when it comes to embryos who have no biological connection to the parties involved.

"This is to my mind the first time there is a clear decision in Canada that comes right out and says when there is no genetic connection, embryos are to be treated as property," she says.

"(We're) slowly building toward this understanding that we're going to deal with embryos, perhaps, as a less special category."

Cohen says this also sets the stage for the landmark embryo custody case lawyers like her have been waiting for.

That's when a court makes a clear decision on who gets an embryo that has a biological connection to one or both of the sides in a divorce.