Sudbury police investigating homicide on Elm Street

Greater Sudbury Police are now ruling the death of a man, 50, found Tuesday night in an Elm Street residence, as a homicide.

According to a statement from GSPS, officers attended to a wellness check at a residential building May 31 at approximately 8:20 p.m., where they found the man's body.

Police said the man, 50, had not been seen in a few days.

Following the post-mortem, and based on evidence collected at the scene, police said the man was killed by a firearm.

His name will not be released at this time pending the notification of his next of kin.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said, and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact GSPS at 705-675-9171.