House fire in downtown Sudbury deemed suspicious by police
Sudbury police say a fire at a house on Elm Street is suspicious in nature, and no one was inside when crews responded.
No one inside at time of fire, Elm Street has reopened to traffic
Sudbury police said a fire early Tuesday morning at a house on Elm Street is considered suspicious in nature.
Police said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.
Crews were called, and a portion of the street was closed, but has since reopened.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted, and officers will remain at the scene as the investigation continues.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?