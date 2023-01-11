Downtown Sudbury mall evacuated, street closed, due to fire

A busy downtown street in Sudbury was closed Wednesday morning when 24 firefighters responded to a fire in the Elm Place mall.

Jesse Oshell, Greater Sudbury's deputy fire chief, said firefighters were able to contain the fire, which started at a day spa in the building.

Oshell said they believe electrical issues started the fire and he estimates it caused more than $250,000 of damage to the business.

"The fire did generate a lot of smoke, but it was rather contained to that one business in the mall," he said.

Because the fire started at 7 a.m., Oshell said there were no customers or workers in the mall yet, and the small number of staff in the building at that time were safely evacuated.

The Radisson Hotel Sudbury, which is attached to the mall, did not need to be evacuated, but staff were on alert and asked to keep tabs on guests.

At the fire's height, Oshell said there was a significant amount of smoke in the building. He said it will take some time to determine the full extent of smoke damage.