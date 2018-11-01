A rare look inside the Sudbury hill that holds 36 million litres of drinking water
Go for a tour of a place very few Sudburians ever get to see. The Ellis Reservoir is a 36 million litre tank that holds the city's drinking water inside a hollowed out hilltop.
Ellis Reservoir was built in 1993 to replace Sudbury's iconic water towers
You can find the symbols of Sudbury on the city's skyline.
The Big Nickel, the Superstack and the green water tower perched over the downtown.
But that tower hasn't had any water in it for nearly 30 years.
It was replaced by something else that can also be seen on Sudbury's skyline, but is far from iconic and is most often ignored.
Inside a hill in the Minnow Lake neighbourhood, sandwiched between Howey Drive and the Kingsway, is the Ellis Reservoir.
It is being drained this summer so the huge concrete tanks can be inspected, offering a rare look inside.
Even Greater Sudbury's director of water and wastewater treatment Mike Jensen had never been into the tank until he took the CBC for a tour.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.