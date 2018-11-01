A rare look inside the Sudbury hill that holds 36 million litres of drinking water

You can find the symbols of Sudbury on the city's skyline.

The Big Nickel, the Superstack and the green water tower perched over the downtown.

But that tower hasn't had any water in it for nearly 30 years.

It was replaced by something else that can also be seen on Sudbury's skyline, but is far from iconic and is most often ignored.

Inside a hill in the Minnow Lake neighbourhood, sandwiched between Howey Drive and the Kingsway, is the Ellis Reservoir.

It is being drained this summer so the huge concrete tanks can be inspected, offering a rare look inside.

Even Greater Sudbury's director of water and wastewater treatment Mike Jensen had never been into the tank until he took the CBC for a tour.