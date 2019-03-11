Provincial police were called to a disturbance at a residence on Beckett Boulevard in Elliot Lake around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Two men had been drinking alcohol together at an apartment when they got into an argument.

Police say one man threatened the other with a gun.

OPP say they called on the Canine Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team Members, East Algoma Crime Unit, Crisis Negotiators, Critical Incident Command, and used the Unmanned Aerial System.

A 52-years old man from Elliot Lake, was arrested and charged with careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, pointing a firearm, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in bail court in Blind River, on Friday.