52-year old man charged after disturbance in Elliott Lake
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police were called to a disturbance at an apartment on Beckett Boulevard in Elliot Lake around 7 a.m. Thursday. Police say while drinking alcohol together two men got into an argument, and one threatened the other with a gun.

OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team Members called in for investigation

OPP say they called on the Canine Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team Members, East Algoma Crime Unit, Crisis Negotiators, Critical Incident Command, and used the Unmanned Aerial System.

A 52-years old man from Elliot Lake, was arrested and charged with careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, pointing a firearm, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in bail court in Blind River, on Friday.

