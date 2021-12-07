With rising rates of homelessness during the pandemic, there is a rising need for transitional housing across northeastern Ontario.

It's a way to get people out of a shelter, give them a room of their own as they try to get back on their feet and free up a shelter bed for someone else.

Elliot Lake is the latest city to have a debate over where to put transitional housing.

Maplegate, the group that runs two homeless shelters in Elliot Lake, has purchased two houses it hopes to convert into transitional housing for men and women.

"We don't want them to be continued to be housed in an emergency situation when they are no longer in an emergency, expect that the emergency is that they need housing," Maplegate's lawyer Doug Kearns told city council Monday night.

But some of the neighbours in those areas are concerned this will lead to an increase in crime and a drop in property values.

Douglas Smith says he regularly walks by the five-bedroom house in Elliot Lake that's proposed to become a transitional home for women.

"Well I'm not going to feel comfortable going that direction any more. Probably just stay on my own little curb here and walk back and forth if I want my evening walks," he said.

"That's how I feel and the city is making me feel. I'm not comfortable in my own city any more."

Denise McRae told council she has collected a petition with 130 signatures of neighbours concerned about Maplegate's plans.

"I believe that liability doesn't just end with the board of directors, it can reflect on the entire city," she said.

"It's not the people. I have no issue with the people. The issue I have is how is it being managed on a day-to-day basis."

Melody Rose, the executive director of Maplegate, said many of the concerns seem to be around their policy of harm reduction, where clients are not required to abstain from drugs and alcohol. But Rose was clear that doesn't mean illegal drugs are allowed in the transitional housing.

"We're providing services to far more people that need them and in the way that they need them," she said.

"It has become a huge challenge to assist them to find other places to live."

Elliot Lake city council is set to vote on the transitional housing proposal at its meeting next week.