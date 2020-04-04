The City of Elliot Lake has declared a state of emergency, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the second community in northeastern Ontario to do so in as many days. The City of Timmins made a similar declaration on Friday.

In an emailed statement, Elliot Lake's chief administrative officer, Dan Gagnon, says the declaration was made to reinforce measures the city and its health care and emergency stakeholders will be taking to prepare and respond.

"This is by no mean a sign that the municipality has lost control of the situation, but a proactive measure to slow the local spread of COVID-19."

The statement speaks of many in the community who continue to disregard public health advice and provincial orders to stay home and only travel for essentials.

"The city and its partners will continue to take measures needed to save lives and decrease the strain on the local hospital and the Family Health Team."

The City of Elliot Lake held an emergency council meeting Saturday afternoon.

City council passed a new social distancing bylaw which includes fines between $500 and $100,000, to be handed out to anyone who disregards physical distancing orders by the province.

The bylaw also covers businesses not adhering to provincial social distancing orders.

The city will be holding a virtual information session on Monday, Apr 6 at 7 p.m., streamed live on its website. The session will include details on how to cope with the pandemic, and service level changes.

Elliot Lake is within the catchment area for Algoma Public Health, which as of Saturday had reported eight positive cases of COVID-19.