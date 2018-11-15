Elliot Lake 'disturbance' prompts warning from police

Provincial police are currently involved in a 'disturbance' in Elliot Lake that prompted a warning to the public to avoid a residential area in the north end of the city.

The incident centres around a house on Valley Crescent, though police have said they do not know how many people are inside.

OPP also stresses there is no danger to the public.

Officers were called at just before 6:00 a.m Thursday.

Police are asking the public to avoid Valley Crescent, Cedar Place, Balsam Place and Hemlock Place, so officers can carry out their work safely and effectively.

The OPP Canine Unit, crisis negotiators and the critical incident command are helping with the investigation.

More information to follow.