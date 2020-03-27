OPP arrest man for shooting pistol pellet gun at Elliot Lake buildings
Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a weapons complaint in Elliot Lake.
No injuries reported
Police were called to a condominium complex Friday around 12:30 p.m. Police say a person was reported with a pistol pellet gun walking through the complex shooting at buildings.
No injuries were reported.
Police say they immediately arrested the shooter. The man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He's scheduled to appear in court in June.
