Provincial police in Elliot Lake say they had to charge a man after trying to help him earlier this week.

East Algoma OPP report a "confused and intoxicated" 54-year-old man was dropped off at the detachment the evening of Dec. 29, after someone found him wandering around outside in the cold.

Police say they tried to find him a safe place for the night but the man was "very uncooperative and belligerent."

They wound up arresting him and transporting him to the OPP detachment where he was "lodged until sober."

The Elliot Lake resident was charged with being Intoxicated in a public place.