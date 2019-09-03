Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the murder of a man who went missing in the summer of 2018.

Police said James (Jimmy) Money, 62, disappeared a year ago. OPP only learned of the disappearance in May 2019.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old Elliot Lake man was arrested late last week in Vancouver, British Columbia.

He is charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

The man is scheduled to appear today in a Sault Ste. Marie court.

The investigation continues.