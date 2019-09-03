Police charge 34-year-old Elliot Lake man with murder in missing person case
Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the murder of a man who went missing in the summer of 2018.
62-year old Jimmy Money went missing in the summer of 2018
Police said James (Jimmy) Money, 62, disappeared a year ago. OPP only learned of the disappearance in May 2019.
As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old Elliot Lake man was arrested late last week in Vancouver, British Columbia.
He is charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.
The man is scheduled to appear today in a Sault Ste. Marie court.
The investigation continues.
