Elliot Lake man charged with first degree murder in woman's death

An Elliot Lake, Ont., man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a local woman.

Provincial police officers found the body of a woman, 67, after responding to a disturbance call at a city residence on Thursday.

Police say a man, 64, was arrested and subsequently charged with first degree murder.

The man has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Nov. 29.

Police say a publication ban has been imposed by the court and no further details will be released.