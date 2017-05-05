The public library in Elliot Lake is closed due to a leaky roof at the northern Ontario city's shopping mall, stirring up ghosts of the Algo Centre mall, where the roof collapsed in 2012, killing two women.

The library was inside that mall as well, where for years there were complaints about water leaking onto the books.

After the Algo Centre was demolished, a new mall known as the Pearson Plaza opened in Elliot Lake in 2016, and the public library moved in.

Elliot Lake's chief administrative officer, Dan Gagnon told city council Monday night that building inspectors issued the mall's owners an order on Jan. 7, about water leaking in the library.

He said the mall owners replied more than a week later and decided to close the library while repairs are made.

"The city does not currently have any information that would lead us to be concerned about the structural integrity of the roof. We're just dealing with leaks," he said.

But Gagnon says the city is still seeking "clarification" from the mall owners about what is causing the leaks.

He says the city is in a "unique" position as a tenant in the privately-owned Pearson Plaza, while at the same time being the local authority that enforces the building code.

Last February, the roof of Elliot Lake's civic centre collapsed due to a heavy snow load. That building is set to be demolished.