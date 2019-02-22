Some six years after a deadly mall collapse made national headlines, the roof of another public building in Elliot Lake has partially caved in.

The roof of the Lester B. Pearson Civic Centre partially collapsed early on Thursday evening.

Murray Finn and two other members of the Elliot Lake Amateur Theatre Ensemble were inside the auditorium, getting ready for the final dress rehearsal for the play Shorthanded, which was scheduled to open Friday.

"I heard a couple of small cracks and then one big crack and then I said 'Let's get going' and we ran as fast as we could," says Finn, the director of the play.

"It happened so fast you don't have time to think about it, you just react and be thankful that you get out alive."

Finn says the lights went out as the roof collapsed down in the midst of the 340-seat auditorium and he didn't get a good look at the damage.

His assistant director fell as they were running out of the room and he went back inside, through the darkness, helped her up and got her out of the building.

"I wasn't thinking. I just wanted to make sure she was OK," says Finn.

"There were beams down around her. She was quite shaken, but she was alright."

Part of the roof of the Algo Centre mall in Elliot Lake collapsed in June 2012, killing two women.

The City of Elliot Lake says firefighters and public works crews were on site within minutes and no one was injured.

The civic centre was built as a hotel during the uranium boom days, but was renovated in the 1990s and now houses an auditorium, art gallery, mining museum and various offices.

The building is closed until further notice.

The city says it will provide more information later today, but chief administrative officer Dan Gagnon tells Radio-Canada that heavy snowfall is a likely cause.

This brings up bad memories for many in Elliot Lake, where in June 2012 part of the roof-top parking garage at the Algo Centre mall collapsed, killing two women.

Finn was in the mall that day, performing a lunch-time dinner theatre production and similarly heard loud noises coming from the ceiling and ran out of the area.

"I've got this little guy sitting on my shoulder looking after me and I'm pretty glad he's there," says Finn.

"I feel bloody lucky."