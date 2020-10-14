Elliot Lake city employees are going to keep delivering groceries to seniors until the end of the year. The program started just as the pandemic was hitting in March and seniors became afraid to go out.

So far, Elliot Lake city employees have made more than 2,300 deliveries to about 460 seniors in the retirement community, where 40 per cent of the population is over the age of 65.

"This program has literally saved a few lives of people in Elliot Lake. I'm not kidding," said city councillor Sandy Finamore.

"We wanted the senior population to come here and sustain our economy and sustain our city, and we need to help sustain them through this."

Elliot Lake city council voted to continue the grocery deliveries until the end of the year, using provincial pandemic funding to cover any expenses. Council heard that while demand slowed over the summer, it has picked up again this fall with rising COVID-19 numbers.

The program, called "Age Friendly Delivers," works in partnership with the local Foodland and No Frills stores.

"Even though the Province of Ontario has announced the opening of some stores and facilities in the province, health risks have not gone away and the City of Elliot Lake continues to encourage its citizens, who are at greatest risk, to continue to use the Age Friendly Delivers service or have friends or family do their shopping for them," the city states on its website.

They say the free service is for people who are over 70 or immunocompromised, and do not have a local contact or family to shop and deliver essential items like food and hygiene products.