Elliot Lake council continues to extend grocery program for seniors

A program that helps seniors in Elliot Lake get groceries will be extended again.

The Age Friendly Drivers program involves city employees picking up and delivering grocery orders in the community — a program that was put in place when the pandemic started.

They serve about 450 clients.

Councillor Sandy Finamore says she's heard positive feedback.

"I've talked to family members who've had their family members taken care of in this way, and they rest easy knowing that their family members are taken care of," she said.

"I'm all for this going on until we don't need this service anymore."

Councillor Ed Pearce agreed.

"I think this is one of the few really good things that came out of a horrible year," he said.

"I want to thank you very much for your initiative on that, and all the people who work on it, the people who do the deliveries, the people who take the phone calls, all of the good stuff that goes on."

The money to pay for the program is coming from the COVID-19 relief funding program from the province.

Council, which previously extended the program to the end of 2020, decided to have the program run until at least the end of March.

Age Friendly Delivers works in partnership with the local Foodland and No Frills stores.

The free service is for people who are over 70 or immunocompromised, and do not have a local contact or family to shop and deliver essential items like food and hygiene products.