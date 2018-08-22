1st-degree murder charge laid against Elliot Lake man
Ontario Provincial Police say an Elliot Lake man has been charged with first degree murder.
In February, human remains were found in the city
On Feb. 14, 2018, human remains were found in a wooded area in the city. Police say the remains were that of a missing person, Joseph Topping, 31, of Elliot Lake.
A post-mortem exam was done. Police say investigators then classified the death as a homicide.
On Monday, police arrested and charged a 23-year-old Elliot Lake man with first degree murder.