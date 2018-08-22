Ontario Provincial Police say an Elliot Lake man has been charged with first degree murder.

On Feb. 14, 2018, human remains were found in a wooded area in the city. Police say the remains were that of a missing person, Joseph Topping, 31, of Elliot Lake.

A post-mortem exam was done. Police say investigators then classified the death as a homicide.

On Monday, police arrested and charged a 23-year-old Elliot Lake man with first degree murder.