Father, son charged after barroom brawl in Elliot Lake
49-year-old Windsor man and his 24-year-old son at centre of pool game that 'got out of hand'
The Christmas holidays are a time for families to join in celebration together, and in some cases, that involves taking part in a barroom brawl.
Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake say a father and son were at the centre of a holiday dust-up at a bar on Hillside Drive South.
The complainant reported that numerous men were involved in a fight that "got out of hand" after a pool game.
A verbal argument turned into a physical altercation, police said.
After the incident, police charged a 49-year-old man from Windsor, and his 24-year-old son from Elliot Lake with assault.
Both father and son are scheduled to appear before an Elliot Lake court in January.