Father, son charged after barroom brawl in Elliot Lake

The Christmas holidays are a time for families to join in celebration together, and in some cases, that involves taking part in a barroom brawl.

Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake say a father and son were at the centre of a holiday dust-up at a bar on Hillside Drive South.

The complainant reported that numerous men were involved in a fight that "got out of hand" after a pool game.

A verbal argument turned into a physical altercation, police said.

After the incident, police charged a 49-year-old man from Windsor, and his 24-year-old son from Elliot Lake with assault.

Both father and son are scheduled to appear before an Elliot Lake court in January.