City council in Elliot Lake, Ont., has officially cancelled its 2023 drag race event. The situation has some promoters in the northeast wondering if it could mean the end of the event for good.

The city axed this year's event after it couldn't find a suitable group to run it.

Dan Gagnon, Elliot Lake's chief administrative officer, said any group wishing to put on the race event must sign an agreement with the city and provide insurance, staffing, equipment and the financial backing they need.

"We still hope that we could, maybe in 2024 and beyond, find a third party that could enter into an agreement," Gagnon said.

The new rules are a sharp departure from previous years, in which the city took a more direct role. This included help with staffing, security and insurance, among other spending, according to a report presented to council.

For a long time ... you couldn't find a place to get a room — Peter Laliberte, racemaster and promoter

According to Gagnon, the event tends to lose about $35,000 each year, which the town then has to cover.

A big part of the budget was dedicated to an arrangement between the city and community groups, where the city donated money to the groups in exchange for those groups providing volunteers to work at the races.

According to unaudited 2022 figures, the city gave $8,500 to North Shore Cruisers, $2,500 to Club 90 (a rehabilitation group) and $600 to the Elliot Lake ATV Club.

Gagnon said the city's insurance provider flagged those arrangements as a liability. At last year's races, the city had to provide more staff to run the three-day event because fewer community groups offered volunteers.

The city is still willing to work with the right organizer that can meet its criteria, Gagnon said. He said Elliot Lake would still offer its airport for a $1 rental fee and find ways to compromise with a potential organizer.

Peter Laliberte says Elliot Lake was the "grandmother of all races" in the north, but he doesn't expect it to return. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

'Sad to see it go'

Peter Laliberte of Sudbury, Ont., is a racemaster and promoter with Northern Drag Racing Outlaws, which mainly organizes races in Kirkland Lake. He called Elliot Lake's event "the grandmother of all races in the north."

Laliberte said he didn't understand the city's argument that the drag races lose money, calling it "an insult" for the many people who attend each year.

"Drag racers did for a long time fill every parking spot, motel room and trailer space around from Espanola to Blind River, where you couldn't find a place to get a room," he said.

But Gagnon said much of that benefit doesn't reach the city itself, because Elliot Lake's airport is eight kilometres south of the community and many people stay closer to the drag strip.

Peter Laliberte says racing remains popular in northern Ontario, despite rising costs to participate. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Laliberte said he wanted to see local car clubs take over the event. He said when finances began threatening the drag event, the groups paid to volunteer should have returned the money.

"It just seems like it's counterproductive," Laliberte said.

He cited a similar story in Kirkland Lake where the local car community took over the races after council pulled its support. Those races continue today and, aside from entertaining crowds, also raise money and food donations for a food bank.

The big picture

Laliberte said the city's new requirements are a big ask and they could hurt the race's chances of ever restarting.

"There's no way anybody can put it on," Laliberte said.

He said previous councillors may have been more personally invested in the races, which could have explained their willingness to bankroll the event in years past.

Chapleau, a town roughly 170 kilometres to the north, has offered its airport for a drag race event this summer — the same weekend as Elliot Lake's race would have happened.

With the fall of Elliot Lake's event, Laliberte said, there's a chance other races in the region could follow. That's why Laliberte said he'd like to see more people supporting races in the north.