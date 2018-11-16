OPP say a 67-year-old woman is dead after police were called to a 'disturbance' at a home in Elliot Lake on Thursday.

Police were called to the home on Valley Crescent around 5:45 a.m.

A person had barricaded themselves inside the home. Police set up a safety perimeter in the area.

Around 11 a.m., police say a 64-year-old man left the building and was arrested by police. A 67-year-old woman was found dead inside the house.

The man is being held in custody. No charges have been laid and police have not released the name of the people involved.